Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson Sells 64,000 Shares

Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$23,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,473,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,610,473.32.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 192,308 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.12.

Shares of XIM traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.38. 511,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,401. Ximen Mining Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.47.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primary asset is the Brett Gold Project in located in the British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

