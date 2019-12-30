Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Xperi has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $926.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.30.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Xperi had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $90.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xperi will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Xperi by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Xperi by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Read More: Market Perform

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.