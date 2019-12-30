Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00

Brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to announce $800,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $9.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.49% and a negative net margin of 342.94%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,249. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,403,000. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.