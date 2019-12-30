Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) to post $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.51 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.53. 825,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31. Capri has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the third quarter valued at $8,186,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Capri by 11.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 125,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Capri by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,364,000 after buying an additional 364,822 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the second quarter valued at $1,568,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Capri by 11.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

