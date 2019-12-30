Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.19 Million

Analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) will report $52.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.06 million and the lowest is $49.31 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $30.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $139.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.28 million to $142.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $245.72 million, with estimates ranging from $233.86 million to $257.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.67 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSE. ValuEngine lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth $132,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 998,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth $180,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.90. 26,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,784. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

