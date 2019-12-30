Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Retail Properties of America posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

RPAI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,145. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,341.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,505.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,656,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,161 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,379,000 after purchasing an additional 844,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 128.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 658,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after purchasing an additional 632,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.