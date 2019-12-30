Zacks: Analysts Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post sales of $55.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.60 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $49.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $221.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.90 million to $223.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $226.02 million, with estimates ranging from $221.22 million to $231.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBAI. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 301,870 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 268.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 44,590 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 65,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,045. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $876.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.