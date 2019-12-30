Zacks: Analysts Expect LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post sales of $554.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $544.00 million to $573.60 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $425.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $84.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on LGI Homes from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.50. 114,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 14.90. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $662,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1,332.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 21.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 379.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 17.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

