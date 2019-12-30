Zacks: Analysts Expect Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.19). Lonestar Resources US posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 159.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lonestar Resources US.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LONE. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lonestar Resources US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of LONE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.49. 79,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,819. Lonestar Resources US has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 million, a PE ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LONE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the first quarter worth $178,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 27.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 57.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,917,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 696,717 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 10.9% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 139,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 113.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 227,192 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

