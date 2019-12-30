Zacks: Analysts Set $53.25 Target Price for Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Shares of Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $53.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.87 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Red River Bancshares an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

RRBI stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.69. 24,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.62.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Blake Cutrer sold 1,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 4,281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 33,393 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

