Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $540.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.20 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CENTA. BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $94,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $254,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CENTA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. 323,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,259. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

