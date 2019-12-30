Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.23. Chegg reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.04 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

CHGG stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.24. 982,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,487. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. Chegg has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

In other news, Director John E. York sold 12,500 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $369,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,334.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $200,309.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 312,303 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,197.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 767,600 shares of company stock valued at $27,430,702. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chegg by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,474,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,388,000 after purchasing an additional 837,801 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,542,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,713,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 223.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,812,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,530,000 after buying an additional 1,942,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after buying an additional 44,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chegg by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,520,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,685,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares during the period.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

