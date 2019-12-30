Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Golden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $243.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 64,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,741.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,214 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 942,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 641,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 269,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.12. 51,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $20.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.24 million, a P/E ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

