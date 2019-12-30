Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will post $36.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.60 million and the lowest is $36.20 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $36.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $146.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.10 million to $146.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $145.25 million, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $146.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 26.36%.

MBWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.68. 24,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $597.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.84. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Price sold 2,947 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $104,559.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 49.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.8% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

