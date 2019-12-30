Zacks: Brokerages Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) to post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. BlackRock TCP Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 250,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,867. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 21.24 and a quick ratio of 21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $825.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

