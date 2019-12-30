Zacks: Brokerages Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post sales of $106.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $86.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $420.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $413.70 million to $426.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $468.75 million, with estimates ranging from $407.40 million to $530.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). Willdan Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $117.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.52 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,982,000 after buying an additional 48,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 316,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 86.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 95,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 51,845 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 48,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,040. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

