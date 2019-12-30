Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and mineral exploration. It focuses on gold assets primarily in Macassa Mine Complex, the Taylor Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $381.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Kirkland Lake Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 4,056.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,310 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,254,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

