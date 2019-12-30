Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to Buy

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $124.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APPF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.28.

APPF stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.64. The stock had a trading volume of 98,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,850. AppFolio has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $116.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.00 and a beta of 1.20.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.08 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 15,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $1,493,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $365,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,517 shares of company stock worth $2,752,311. 42.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $4,105,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AppFolio by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,782,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

