ZelCash Price Down 12% Over Last Week (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00058617 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053121 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00599586 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00225349 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00084749 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001814 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

