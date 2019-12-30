Zions Bancorporation NA’s (ZION) Hold Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.69.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $100,772.70. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 9,429 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $457,023.63. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,666 shares of company stock worth $3,655,946. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

