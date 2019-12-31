$13.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) will report $13.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.01 billion and the lowest is $12.99 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit reported sales of $13.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full-year sales of $54.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.48 billion to $55.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $57.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.34 billion to $63.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of ET traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. 16,551,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,267,098. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 29,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

