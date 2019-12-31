$141.98 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will report $141.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.33 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $137.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $439.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.93 million to $442.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $453.46 million, with estimates ranging from $442.63 million to $465.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in National CineMedia by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. 168,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,013. The company has a market capitalization of $578.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.66. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

