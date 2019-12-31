$148.07 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will post sales of $148.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.31 million and the lowest is $107.78 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs posted sales of $137.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will report full year sales of $593.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.64 million to $622.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $705.06 million, with estimates ranging from $592.55 million to $800.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the third quarter worth about $4,103,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 52.1% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 9.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 65,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.6% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,413,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,417,000 after acquiring an additional 75,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

FTAI traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 127,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,659. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.