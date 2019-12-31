$17.52 Million in Sales Expected for Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) will post sales of $17.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viewray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.82 million. Viewray reported sales of $20.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viewray will report full year sales of $89.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.55 million to $92.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $118.66 million, with estimates ranging from $99.94 million to $136.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Viewray had a negative net margin of 110.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.41%. The business had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRAY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viewray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 4,390.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 1.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 4.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 135,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. 1,405,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,197. Viewray has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.09.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

