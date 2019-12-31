$195.30 Million in Sales Expected for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) will post $195.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.90 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions posted sales of $200.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $879.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $879.10 million to $880.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $888.97 million, with estimates ranging from $885.53 million to $892.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $195.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.80 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 3.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz bought 284,300 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,823,099.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib bought 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 192.2% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 34.0% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 51.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.42. 211,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

