$195.30 Million in Sales Expected for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Brokerages predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) will post $195.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.90 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions posted sales of $200.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $879.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $879.10 million to $880.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $888.97 million, with estimates ranging from $885.53 million to $892.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $195.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.80 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 3.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz bought 284,300 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,823,099.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib bought 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 192.2% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 34.0% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 51.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.42. 211,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.