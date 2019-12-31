$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) to report $3.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the highest is $3.14 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $12.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $13.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.41 billion to $13.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.52.

TEL traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.58. 1,006,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average of $92.51. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $72.24 and a 12-month high of $97.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,434,000 after acquiring an additional 43,022 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.