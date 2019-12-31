$33.91 Million in Sales Expected for NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) to announce sales of $33.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.97 million and the lowest is $33.86 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $30.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year sales of $122.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.49 million to $122.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $128.33 million, with estimates ranging from $119.83 million to $135.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.32% and a negative net margin of 72.30%. The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.57. 210,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,976. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.16. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $34.78.

In related news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 31,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $774,700.20. Also, Director William Young sold 24,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $599,747.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,490 shares of company stock worth $1,558,589. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 104.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth about $225,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

