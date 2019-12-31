$337.33 Million in Sales Expected for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce $337.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $331.82 million to $343.20 million. Monro reported sales of $310.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $324.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.07 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNRO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $408,475.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $941,046. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.20. 205,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. Monro has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $89.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

