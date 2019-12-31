$572.13 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report $572.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $582.64 million and the lowest is $568.30 million. Copart reported sales of $484.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 target price on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.86. 1,175,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,969. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.86. Copart has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $92.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,752 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,011,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,034,000 after acquiring an additional 208,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 64.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,865,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,528 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 8,848.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,466 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

