$71.88 Million in Sales Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to announce $71.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.75 million and the highest is $73.00 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $91.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $281.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.28 million to $281.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $301.54 million, with estimates ranging from $299.27 million to $303.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $212,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 260,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,331.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.01. 186,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,638. The company has a market capitalization of $600.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.62. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Read More: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.