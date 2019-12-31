$76.70 Million in Sales Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) will report sales of $76.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.99 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $70.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $344.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $345.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $394.23 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $397.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sidoti upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 48.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.35. 201,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $821.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 0.12. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.