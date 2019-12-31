$76.70 Million in Sales Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) will report sales of $76.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.99 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $70.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $344.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $345.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $394.23 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $397.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sidoti upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 48.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.35. 201,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $821.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 0.12. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.