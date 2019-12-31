$89.46 Million in Sales Expected for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) will announce $89.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.20 million and the lowest is $88.94 million. Q2 reported sales of $67.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $318.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.59 million to $318.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $417.33 million, with estimates ranging from $408.21 million to $422.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.26 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on QTWO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BTIG Research raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

Q2 stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.03. 292,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.00 and a beta of 1.24. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $46.12 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.65.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $2,109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,335,795.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $1,191,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,579.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,556 shares of company stock valued at $17,807,675. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,199,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 289,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 55,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

