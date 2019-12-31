$99.86 Million in Sales Expected for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will post sales of $99.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Inphi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.03 million and the lowest is $99.73 million. Inphi posted sales of $86.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year sales of $362.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.47 million to $363.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $439.58 million, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $445.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPHI. ValuEngine downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inphi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.56. The company had a trading volume of 528,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,061. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.81 and a beta of 1.58. Inphi has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.62.

In other news, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $2,726,900.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Inphi during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,927,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Inphi by 7.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Inphi by 29.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 105,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Inphi in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

