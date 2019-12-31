Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.57

Accor SA (EPA:AC)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and traded as high as $42.18. Accor shares last traded at $41.97, with a volume of 693,540 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.44.

Accor Company Profile (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through HotelServices, Hotels Assets, and New Businesses segments. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also offers digital services for hotels: digital sales through VeryChic, which operates a Website and mobile applications offering private sales of luxury and upscale hotel rooms and breaks; and concierge services, as well as rents private luxury homes.

