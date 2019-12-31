Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.58

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $6.09. Achillion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 119,797 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACHN shares. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Svb Leerink cut shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.30 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 8.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $850.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02.

In other Achillion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph Truitt sold 133,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $850,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,785.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Scheer sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $66,160.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 38,088.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,287,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,013 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,851,000 after purchasing an additional 324,147 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

