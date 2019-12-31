Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air China from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Air China alerts:

Shares of Air China stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. Air China has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. Air China had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 5.39%.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.