Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

AQN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC set a $14.30 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Algonquin Power & Utilities to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.76.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 28,023 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,557,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,836,000 after buying an additional 745,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

