AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Hits $0.0187 on Major Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $171,092.00 and $2,386.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022046 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 86.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

