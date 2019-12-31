Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.83

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.83 and traded as low as $39.33. Amc Networks shares last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 21,992 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCX. BidaskClub upgraded Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Amc Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Amc Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 29.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 92.3% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 152.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Amc Networks by 3.2% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

