Amcor (ASX:AMC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.08

Shares of Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and traded as high as $15.77. Amcor shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 1,242,602 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$15.16 and a 200-day moving average of A$15.16.

The company also recently disclosed a interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 218.95%.

Amcor Limited provides packaging solutions in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments. The company manufactures rigid plastic containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications.

