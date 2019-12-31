Analysts Anticipate Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to report $32.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $32.20 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp posted sales of $31.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full-year sales of $126.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $126.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $127.00 million, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $128.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 32.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $105,296.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $101,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,949. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 113,410 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 10.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 62.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PUB stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.