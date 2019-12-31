Analysts Expect Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. Xcel Energy reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,663,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,948,000 after purchasing an additional 122,799 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.29. 1,649,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,269. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.16. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $66.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

