Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ImmunoGen (IMGN)

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/27/2019 – ImmunoGen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/21/2019 – ImmunoGen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/18/2019 – ImmunoGen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/17/2019 – ImmunoGen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.
- 12/10/2019 – ImmunoGen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2019 – ImmunoGen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
- 11/9/2019 – ImmunoGen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 179,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,515. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $779.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.33.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 573.09% and a negative net margin of 292.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
