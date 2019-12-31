Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ImmunoGen (IMGN)

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/27/2019 – ImmunoGen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/21/2019 – ImmunoGen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – ImmunoGen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – ImmunoGen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.

12/10/2019 – ImmunoGen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – ImmunoGen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/9/2019 – ImmunoGen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 179,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,515. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $779.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 573.09% and a negative net margin of 292.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after purchasing an additional 661,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 130,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 110.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 74.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,833,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 5.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 81,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

