Apollo Currency Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $97,299.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007242 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

