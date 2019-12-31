Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.14, approximately 105,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 44,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,170,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

