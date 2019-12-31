Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Buy Rating from Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.80.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AQST opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 127.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.