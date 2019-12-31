Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Archrock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Archrock reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Archrock had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $244.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Archrock’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AROC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

AROC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. 652,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archrock has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

In other Archrock news, CEO D Bradley Childers acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 261,110 shares of company stock worth $324,823 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1,041.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,928,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,028 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,939,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,991,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 841,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

