Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

AROC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

AROC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 918,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,163. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 2.80. Archrock has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $244.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO D Bradley Childers acquired 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,195,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,760,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 261,110 shares of company stock valued at $324,823. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 10.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 117.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,719 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 45.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 71,253 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 50.2% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 238,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 79,525 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

