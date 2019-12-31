Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Arco Platform stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,645. Arco Platform has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.15, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Arco Platform by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Arco Platform by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arco Platform (ARCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.