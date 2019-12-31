Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

ARCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded Arcos Dorados from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 21.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 39,961 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth $77,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 2,158.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 513,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 50.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 107,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 48.5% in the third quarter. Consilium Investment Management LLC now owns 335,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 109,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock remained flat at $$8.30 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,663. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $749.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.94 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.